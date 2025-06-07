Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Currently -24.32% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $111.91 trading at $1.25 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.51B. That closing price of AXSM’s stock is at a discount of -24.32% from its 52-week high price of $139.13 and is indicating a premium of 42.71% from its 52-week low price of $64.11.

For Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.05. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -1.07 in the current quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 32.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.42% in past 5-day. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) showed a performance of 0.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 190 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 162 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 216. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.76% for stock’s current value.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.99% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 140.06M for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 162.5M in the next quarter. Company posted 87.17M and 104.76M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.44% during past 5 years.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

RTW INVESTMENTS, LP is the top institutional holder at AXSM for having 4.63 million shares of worth $373.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7415 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8658 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $301.23 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.25 shares of worth $140.13 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 973.71 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $108.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.