Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Shares Rise 34.36% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.72 trading at $0.28 or 2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $940.31M. That closing price of AVDL’s stock is at a discount of -77.98% from its 52-week high price of $17.30 and is indicating a premium of 34.36% from its 52-week low price of $6.38.

For Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.04 in the current quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of -7.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.70% in past 5-day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) showed a performance of 2.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 21. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.47% for stock’s current value.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 53.79% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 61.46M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 70.61M in the next quarter. Company posted 41.5M and 50.02M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.39% during past 5 years.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC is the top institutional holder at AVDL for having 13.3 million shares of worth $187.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.8296 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, which was holding about 6.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.823 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.24 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JANUS INVESTMENT FUND-Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.84 shares of worth $27.57 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $24.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.