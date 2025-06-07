Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB) Stock Ripped -19.22% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.60 trading at $0.61 or 2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.36B. That closing price of AUB’s stock is at a discount of -45.56% from its 52-week high price of $44.54 and is indicating a premium of 25.33% from its 52-week low price of $22.85.

For Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB) trade information

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s shares saw a change of -19.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.93% in past 5-day. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB) showed a performance of 6.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.92% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.43% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.82%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AUB for having 13.08 million shares of worth $429.6 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.5682 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.1672 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $358.8 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.74 shares of worth $236.93 million or 5.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.27 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $100.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.