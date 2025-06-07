Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) Has Seen A Fall Of -32.96% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at $0.77 or 14.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $338.04M. That closing price of ATXS’s stock is at a discount of -115.69% from its 52-week high price of $12.92 and is indicating a premium of 40.57% from its 52-week low price of $3.56.

For Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Astria Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.84% in past 5-day. Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) showed a performance of 35.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -233.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.89% for stock’s current value.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.86% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.81%.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at ATXS for having 6.49 million shares of worth $59.02 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4815 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 6.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.7187 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.1 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.56 shares of worth $9.36 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.11 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.