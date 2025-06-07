Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Has Recovered 28.81 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -6.83% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $328.76 trading at $0.66 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.20B. That closing price of AJG’s stock is at a discount of -6.83% from its 52-week high price of $351.23 and is indicating a premium of 23.74% from its 52-week low price of $250.72.

For Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.15. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.36 in the current quarter.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) trade information

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co’s shares saw a change of 15.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.38% in past 5-day. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) showed a performance of -3.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 290 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 290 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 290. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.79% for stock’s current value.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.95% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.2B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 3.2B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.74B and 2.77B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.07% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.14%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AJG for having 25.63 million shares of worth $6.65 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.7136 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 17.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8737 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.47 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.05 shares of worth $2.65 billion or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.07 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.32 billion in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.