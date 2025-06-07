Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Are Up 11.65 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.97 trading at $0.34 or 3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of RCUS’s stock is at a discount of -90.37% from its 52-week high price of $18.98 and is indicating a premium of 34.8% from its 52-week low price of $6.50.

For Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -1.17 in the current quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Arcus Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -33.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.65% in past 5-day. Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) showed a performance of 24.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 26. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -160.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -160.78% for stock’s current value.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -50.58% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 32.86M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 32.48M in the next quarter. Company posted 39M and 48M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.20% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.27%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at RCUS for having 9.76 million shares of worth $148.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.3261 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.26 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.099 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.09 shares of worth $40.82 million or 3.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.15 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $21.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.