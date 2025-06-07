Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Boosted 3.44% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.53 trading at $0.96 or 1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.80B. That closing price of ACGL’s stock is at a discount of -15.93% from its 52-week high price of $110.75 and is indicating a premium of 13.65% from its 52-week low price of $82.49.

For Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Arch Capital Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of 3.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.52% in past 5-day. Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) showed a performance of 3.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 109 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 108 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 110. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.05% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.63% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.10%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ACGL for having 41.44 million shares of worth $4.18 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1183 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 32.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6343 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.25 billion.

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Funds Inc.-Artisan International Value Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 17.16 shares of worth $1.64 billion or 4.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.08 billion in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.