Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) Could Really Rise To 30 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at $0.16 or 5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.55M. That closing price of ANVS’s stock is at a discount of -457.01% from its 52-week high price of $17.88 and is indicating a premium of 65.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.11.

For Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

Annovis Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.60% in past 5-day. Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS) showed a performance of 103.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -554.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -554.21% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -73.95% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.86%.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

LMR PARTNERS LLP is the top institutional holder at ANVS for having 0.57 million shares of worth $3.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.0594 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.1956 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.08 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 510.63 shares of worth $1.64 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 130.52 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.