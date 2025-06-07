Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) Projected To Shrink By -8.5% Or More

In last trading session, Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.06 trading at $0.1 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $449.11M. That closing price of ANGO’s stock is at a discount of -22.06% from its 52-week high price of $13.50 and is indicating a premium of 50.54% from its 52-week low price of $5.47.

For Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

Angiodynamic Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.43% in past 5-day. Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) showed a performance of 26.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 22. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.5% for stock’s current value.

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ANGO for having 4.6 million shares of worth $27.86 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4594 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 2.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.449 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.25 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.2 shares of worth $13.26 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 959.77 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $10.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.