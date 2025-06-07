AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Has Reached A Distance Of 48.48% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.70 trading at $2.56 or 12.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $696.31M. That closing price of ANAB’s stock is at a discount of -74.3% from its 52-week high price of $41.31 and is indicating a premium of 48.48% from its 52-week low price of $12.21.

For AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

AnaptysBio Inc’s shares saw a change of 79.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.61% in past 5-day. AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) showed a performance of 20.43% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 19.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.30% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.88% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.22%.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at ANAB for having 7.52 million shares of worth $188.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 27.4931 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 2.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.4936 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 668.95 shares of worth $15.85 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 625.15 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $14.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.