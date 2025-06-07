Analysts Say Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Can Really Get To 75 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.19 trading at -$0.9 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.74B. That closing price of TMHC’s stock is at a discount of -32.0% from its 52-week high price of $75.49 and is indicating a premium of 9.25% from its 52-week low price of $51.90.

For Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.58. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) trade information

Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s shares saw a change of -6.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.62% in past 5-day. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) showed a performance of -1.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 70.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.59% during past 5 years.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TMHC for having 15.14 million shares of worth $839.33 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.3501 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5809 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $618.87 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.35 shares of worth $191.61 million or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $171.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.