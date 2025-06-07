Analysts Say MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Can Really Get To 25 In 12 Months

In last trading session, MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.28 trading at $0.17 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That closing price of MXL’s stock is at a discount of -116.53% from its 52-week high price of $26.59 and is indicating a premium of 32.0% from its 52-week low price of $8.35.

For MaxLinear Inc (MXL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

MaxLinear Inc’s shares saw a change of -37.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.81% in past 5-day. MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) showed a performance of 12.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.42% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -59.94% during past 5 years.

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MXL for having 12.98 million shares of worth $261.5 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.5541 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 12.08 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.4748 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $243.35 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.66 shares of worth $57.18 million or 7.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.36 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $29.0 million in the company or a holder of 4.04% of company’s stock.