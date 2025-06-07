Analysts Say AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) Can Really Get To 29 In 12 Months

In last trading session, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.90 trading at -$0.12 or -1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of AHCO’s stock is at a discount of -33.71% from its 52-week high price of $11.90 and is indicating a premium of 20.11% from its 52-week low price of $7.11.

For AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.16 in the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

AdaptHealth Corp’s shares saw a change of -6.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) showed a performance of 8.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.83% for stock’s current value.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.28% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 804.97M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 809.31M in the next quarter. Company posted 805.98M and 805.86M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.51%.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AHCO for having 13.82 million shares of worth $138.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.3726 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 13.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.1904 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.75 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.56 shares of worth $67.3 million or 5.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.42 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $57.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.76% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.