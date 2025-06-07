Analysts Say AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) Can Really Get To 29 In 12 Months

In last trading session, AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.90 trading at -$0.12 or -1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of AHCO’s stock is at a discount of -33.71% from its 52-week high price of $11.90 and is indicating a premium of 20.11% from its 52-week low price of $7.11.

For AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.16 in the current quarter.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

AdaptHealth Corp’s shares saw a change of -6.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO) showed a performance of 8.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.83% for stock’s current value.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.28% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 804.97M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 809.31M in the next quarter. Company posted 805.98M and 805.86M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.69% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.51%.

AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at AHCO for having 13.82 million shares of worth $138.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.3726 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 13.58 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.1904 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.75 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.56 shares of worth $67.3 million or 5.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.42 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $57.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.76% of company’s stock.