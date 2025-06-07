Analysts Predict Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) To Reach 310 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $273.69 trading at $2.67 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.01B. That closing price of TRV’s stock is at a discount of -1.51% from its 52-week high price of $277.83 and is indicating a premium of 26.85% from its 52-week low price of $200.21.

For Travelers Companies Inc (TRV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 3.37 in the current quarter.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) trade information

Travelers Companies Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.73% in past 5-day. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) showed a performance of 1.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 289.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 269 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 310. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.71% for stock’s current value.

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.03% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 11.02B for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 11.23B in the next quarter. Company posted 10.24B and 10.7B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.69% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.88%.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at TRV for having 21.37 million shares of worth $4.35 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.3484 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 20.17 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8254 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.1 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.16 shares of worth $1.96 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.72 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.