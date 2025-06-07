Analysts Predict Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) To Reach 92 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.32 trading at $0.94 or 1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.33B. That closing price of GGAL’s stock is at a discount of -33.77% from its 52-week high price of $74.00 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $23.05.

For Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.1 in the current quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s shares saw a change of -11.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.70% in past 5-day. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) showed a performance of -5.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 92. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.31% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.74% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.54B for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.6B in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.02% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.76%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT is the top institutional holder at GGAL for having 1.57 million shares of worth $47.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.1062 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, which was holding about 1.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1009 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.49 million.

On the other hand, GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and New World Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.26 shares of worth $69.74 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 635.88 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $35.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.