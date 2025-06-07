Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Has Risen 41.01% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.33 trading at $0.28 or 5.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $475.12M. That closing price of AMLX’s stock is at a discount of -36.4% from its 52-week high price of $7.27 and is indicating a premium of 70.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.58.

For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.45 in the current quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 41.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.50% in past 5-day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) showed a performance of 9.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.62% for stock’s current value.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted -1.02M and 416k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -78.71% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.31%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AMLX for having 4.22 million shares of worth $8.03 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.2094 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 3.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9114 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.35 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and abrdn Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.3 shares of worth $12.24 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.