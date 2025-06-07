American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE:AWK) 15.22% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE:AWK) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $140.05 trading at $0.03 or 0.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.31B. That closing price of AWK’s stock is at a discount of -11.03% from its 52-week high price of $155.50 and is indicating a premium of 15.22% from its 52-week low price of $118.74.

For American Water Works Co. Inc (AWK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE:AWK) trade information

American Water Works Co. Inc’s shares saw a change of 12.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.04% in past 5-day. American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE:AWK) showed a performance of -5.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 155 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 124 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 181. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.45% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.51%.

American Water Works Co. Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AWK for having 24.71 million shares of worth $3.19 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.6736 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 18.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.4978 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.14 shares of worth $860.52 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.42 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $758.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.

