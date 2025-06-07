Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Has Risen 6.48% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $139.15 trading at $0.92 or 0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.97B. That closing price of ALLE’s stock is at a discount of -12.18% from its 52-week high price of $156.10 and is indicating a premium of 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $113.27.

For Allegion plc (ALLE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.69. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) trade information

Allegion plc’s shares saw a change of 6.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) showed a performance of -0.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 126 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 126 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 126. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.45% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.70% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.76%.

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ALLE for having 10.55 million shares of worth $1.25 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.0827 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.42 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.7892 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.11 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.72 shares of worth $379.03 million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $354.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.