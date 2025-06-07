Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT) Share Price Recovers 28.76% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.46 trading at $0.02 or 0.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.14B. That closing price of ALKT’s stock is at a discount of -38.84% from its 52-week high price of $42.29 and is indicating a premium of 28.76% from its 52-week low price of $21.70.

For Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.36. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.07 in the current quarter.

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT) trade information

Alkami Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.35% in past 5-day. Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT) showed a performance of 8.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.9% for stock’s current value.

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.43% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 109.93M for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 116.13M in the next quarter. Company posted 82.16M and 85.91M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.24% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 109.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 77.76%.

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s Major holders

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ALKT for having 17.19 million shares of worth $489.49 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.5192 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4995 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $153.66 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.82 shares of worth $116.22 million or 3.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.97 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $60.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.