Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) Up 3.11% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.02 or 1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.86M. That closing price of AKYA’s stock is at a discount of -194.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.42 and is indicating a premium of 19.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.93.

For Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.23 in the current quarter.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) trade information

Akoya Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -49.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.20% in past 5-day. Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) showed a performance of 3.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -106.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -106.9% for stock’s current value.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.94% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 18.1M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 20.2M in the next quarter. Company posted 23.16M and 18.81M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.03% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.14% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.07%.

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s Major holders

BLUE WATER LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LP is the top institutional holder at AKYA for having 4.7 million shares of worth $10.99 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5058 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 1.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.039 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.51 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 882.32 shares of worth $1.02 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 617.56 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.