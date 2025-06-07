After A 93.83% Jump This Year Is ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.04 or 2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.15M. That closing price of ABVC’s stock is at a discount of -17.53% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 74.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.40.

For ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 161.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.41% in past 5-day. ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) showed a performance of 21.26% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.39% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 59.67 shares of worth $91887.0 or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $72298.0 in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.