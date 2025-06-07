After A 27.88% Jump This Year Is SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.64 trading at $0.43 or 0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.66B. That closing price of SEIC’s stock is at a discount of -1.88% from its 52-week high price of $87.25 and is indicating a premium of 27.16% from its 52-week low price of $62.38.

For SEI Investments Co (SEIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.14 in the current quarter.

SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) trade information

SEI Investments Co’s shares saw a change of 3.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.45% in past 5-day. SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) showed a performance of 6.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 91.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 99. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.91% for stock’s current value.

SEI Investments Co (SEIC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.82% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 550.72M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 553.17M in the next quarter. Company posted 518.99M and 537.4M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.76%.

SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SEIC for having 11.84 million shares of worth $765.81 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0495 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 11.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.786 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $743.51 million.

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Growth Trust-Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.14 shares of worth $354.43 million or 3.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.58 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $306.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.