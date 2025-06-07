After A 2.87% Gain In Share Price, Is Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.17 trading at $0.2 or 2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $512.58M. That closing price of TTGT’s stock is at a discount of -361.37% from its 52-week high price of $33.08 and is indicating a premium of 5.16% from its 52-week low price of $6.80.

For Techtarget Inc (TTGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.16 in the current quarter.

Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) trade information

Techtarget Inc’s shares saw a change of -63.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.37% in past 5-day. Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) showed a performance of -9.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -248.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -248.68% for stock’s current value.

Techtarget Inc (TTGT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.94% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 104.2M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 115.61M in the next quarter. Company posted 51.64M and 58.91M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TTGT for having 3.93 million shares of worth $122.43 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.7524 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., which was holding about 3.03 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.6209 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.55 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.64 shares of worth $11.77 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 805.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.

