After A -17.19% Fall This Year Is Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at $0.45 or 4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $467.48M. That closing price of MITK’s stock is at a discount of -33.72% from its 52-week high price of $13.72 and is indicating a premium of 32.46% from its 52-week low price of $6.93.

For Mitek Systems Inc (MITK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.19 in the current quarter.

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

Mitek Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.27% in past 5-day. Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) showed a performance of 21.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.71% for stock’s current value.

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.52% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 43.68M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 42.42M in the next quarter. Company posted 44.98M and 43.22M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.71%.

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MITK for having 3.84 million shares of worth $42.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.1729 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 3.59 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.627 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.09 million.

On the other hand, AIM Sector Funds (Invesco Sector Funds)-INVESCO SMALL CAP VALUE FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.67 shares of worth $17.18 million or 3.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $14.17 million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.