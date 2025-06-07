After A 1.79% Gain In Share Price, Is Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.38 trading at $0.2 or 1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of GOOS’s stock is at a discount of -25.57% from its 52-week high price of $14.29 and is indicating a premium of 40.86% from its 52-week low price of $6.73.

For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.54. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.72% in past 5-day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) showed a performance of 37.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.34% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.45% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.77%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at GOOS for having 6.21 million shares of worth $80.35 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.4325 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 5.26 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4437 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.01 million.

On the other hand, MORGAN STANLEY Inst. Fd. INC-Intl Advantage PORT. and John Hancock Variable Insurance Trust-Fundamental All Cap Core Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.81 shares of worth $31.95 million or 6.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.12 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $24.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.