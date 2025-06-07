After A -0.07% Drop In Share Price, Is Diageo plc ADR (NYSE:DEO) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Diageo plc ADR (NYSE:DEO) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.13 trading at -$0.07 or -0.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.41B. That closing price of DEO’s stock is at a discount of -35.77% from its 52-week high price of $142.73 and is indicating a premium of 4.19% from its 52-week low price of $100.72.

For Diageo plc ADR (DEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.41. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE:DEO) trade information

Diageo plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -17.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.57% in past 5-day. Diageo plc ADR (NYSE:DEO) showed a performance of -9.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 182.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 225. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.17% for stock’s current value.

Diageo plc ADR (DEO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.47% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.93B in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.50% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.03%.

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE:DEO)’s Major holders

MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at DEO for having 2.99 million shares of worth $376.39 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.5371 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 4.8 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2145 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $605.74 million.

On the other hand, Bridge Builder Trust-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Rutland Square TRT II-Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.1 shares of worth $116.16 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 486.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $51.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.