AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX:AEON) Currently -32739.02% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX:AEON) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at $0.09 or 12.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.27M. That closing price of AEON’s stock is at a discount of -32739.02% from its 52-week high price of $269.28 and is indicating a premium of 53.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.38.

For AEON Biopharma Inc (AEON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.35 in the current quarter.

AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX:AEON) trade information

AEON Biopharma Inc’s shares saw a change of -97.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.36% in past 5-day. AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX:AEON) showed a performance of 70.87% in past 30-days.

AEON Biopharma Inc (AMEX:AEON)’s Major holders

ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is the top institutional holder at AEON for having 3.67 million shares of worth $3.28 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 680.1022 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., which was holding about 3.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 680.1022 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.27 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.28 shares of worth $5146.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.46 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3653.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

