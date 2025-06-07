Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Is Down -5.67 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at $0.41 or 16.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.13M. That closing price of ADVM’s stock is at a discount of -258.3% from its 52-week high price of $10.14 and is indicating a premium of 37.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.78.

For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -2.29 in the current quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -39.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.48% in past 5-day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) showed a performance of -5.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.33% for stock’s current value.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -76.25% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.03% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.12%.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADVM for having 2.01 million shares of worth $13.78 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.1873 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 1.97 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.4284 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.49 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-FRANKLIN BIOTECHNOLOGY DISCOVERY FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 624.74 shares of worth $1.77 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 586.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.