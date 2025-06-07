Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) Adds 5.43% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.01 or 1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.64M. That closing price of ACET’s stock is at a discount of -123.68% from its 52-week high price of $1.70 and is indicating a premium of 40.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.45.

For Adicet Bio Inc (ACET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Adicet Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.43% in past 5-day. Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) showed a performance of 54.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 32.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3452.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3452.63% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.74% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.90%.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at ACET for having 11.45 million shares of worth $13.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.6303 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 8.22 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0663 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.07 shares of worth $1.57 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.