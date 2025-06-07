Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) Has Recovered -81.53% To Date, But An Additional -652.59% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.1 or 8.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.33M. That closing price of ACRV’s stock is at a discount of -652.59% from its 52-week high price of $10.16 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $1.05.

For Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (ACRV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.58 in the current quarter.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) trade information

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -77.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.57% in past 5-day. Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) showed a performance of 9.76% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1159.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1159.26% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -74.96% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.47% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.46%.

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV)’s Major holders

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ACRV for having 8.34 million shares of worth $48.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 23.083 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, which was holding about 5.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.8366 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.09 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 412.43 shares of worth $0.56 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 268.18 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.