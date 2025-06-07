12-Month Price Target For Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Now Sits At 2.5

In last trading session, Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at $0.12 or 8.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $199.46M. That closing price of COOK’s stock is at a discount of -170.07% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 12.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.28.

For Traeger Inc (COOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.05 in the current quarter.

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Traeger Inc’s shares saw a change of -38.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.52% in past 5-day. Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) showed a performance of 10.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.07% for stock’s current value.

Traeger Inc (COOK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.88% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 166.6M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 119.67M in the next quarter. Company posted 168.47M and 122.05M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.17% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.36%.

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD is the top institutional holder at COOK for having 24.69 million shares of worth $59.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.4221 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, which was holding about 6.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1123 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.6 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.5 shares of worth $9.55 million or 4.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.