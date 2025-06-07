12-Month Price Target For CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Now Sits At 152

In last trading session, CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $128.57 trading at $0.93 or 0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.33B. That closing price of CBRE’s stock is at a discount of -14.92% from its 52-week high price of $147.75 and is indicating a premium of 34.48% from its 52-week low price of $84.24.

For CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.79. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) trade information

CBRE Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.84% in past 5-day. CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) showed a performance of 2.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 152 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 152 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 152. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.22% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.55% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.89%.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CBRE for having 48.42 million shares of worth $4.31 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.7853 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 29.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.6113 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.63 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 11.82 shares of worth $1.52 billion or 3.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.22 billion in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.