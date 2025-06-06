XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Is Currently -39.5% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.47 trading at -$0.51 or -2.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.11B. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -39.5% from its 52-week high price of $27.16 and is indicating a premium of 66.1% from its 52-week low price of $6.60.

For XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.57%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $19.47 price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 64.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.81% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of 1.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.41% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.37% during past 5 years.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 16.42 million shares of worth $120.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7395 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., which was holding about 12.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.3283 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.91 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD HORIZON FUNDS-Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund and PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds-PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.89 shares of worth $172.24 million or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $58.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.