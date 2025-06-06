XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Is Currently -39.5% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.47 trading at -$0.51 or -2.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.11B. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -39.5% from its 52-week high price of $27.16 and is indicating a premium of 66.1% from its 52-week low price of $6.60.

For XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.57%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $19.47 price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 64.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.81% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of 1.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.41% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.37% during past 5 years.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 16.42 million shares of worth $120.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7395 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., which was holding about 12.54 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.3283 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.91 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD HORIZON FUNDS-Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund and PRIMECAP Odyssey Funds-PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.89 shares of worth $172.24 million or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.01 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $58.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.