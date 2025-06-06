XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) Jumps 2.76% In 2025; Is It Affordable At $19.51?

In recent trading session, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.51 trading at -$0.27 or -1.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.28B. That most recent trading price of XP’s stock is at a discount of -4.51% from its 52-week high price of $20.39 and is indicating a premium of 44.54% from its 52-week low price of $10.82.

For XP Inc (XP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.2 in the current quarter.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.34%, in the last five days XP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $19.51 price level, adding 4.08% to its value on the day. XP Inc’s shares saw a change of 64.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.80% in past 5-day. XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) showed a performance of 23.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.61% for stock’s current value.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.67B for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.76B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.22B and 4.32B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.61% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.59%.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at XP for having 34.35 million shares of worth $604.27 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.2292 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., which was holding about 29.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3705 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $520.98 million.

On the other hand, New World Fund Inc and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 17.95 shares of worth $350.12 million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.78 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $346.73 million in the company or a holder of 4.09% of company’s stock.