With 51.81% Distance From Low, Could Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at -$0.05 or -1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.59M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -171.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 51.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.20.

For Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.22 in the current quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.97%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 5.32% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 16.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.67% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of 69.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -341.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -341.77% for stock’s current value.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.22% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 88.39% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.33%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. is the top institutional holder at BDTX for having 10.66 million shares of worth $49.67 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 20.5751 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BELLEVUE GROUP AG, which was holding about 8.52 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.4409 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.69 million.

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.42 shares of worth $6.03 million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.9 million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.

