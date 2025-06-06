With 5.62% Distance From Low, Could Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $90.40 trading at $0.25 or 0.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.26B. That most recent trading price of CL’s stock is at a discount of -20.91% from its 52-week high price of $109.30 and is indicating a premium of 5.62% from its 52-week low price of $85.32.

For Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.18. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days CL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $90.40 price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s shares saw a change of -0.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.73% in past 5-day. Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) showed a performance of -0.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 89 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 89. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.55% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.01% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CL for having 80.32 million shares of worth $7.79 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.7983 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 61.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.517 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.98 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 25.63 shares of worth $2.32 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.55 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.04 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.