With 42.56% Distance From Low, Is Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) saw 7.94 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.25 trading at $0.52 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.90B. That closing price of IOT’s stock is at a discount of -31.01% from its 52-week high price of $61.90 and is indicating a premium of 42.56% from its 52-week low price of $27.14.

For Samsara Inc (IOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.77. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.06 in the current quarter.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.11%, in the last five days IOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $47.25 price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. Samsara Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.21% in past 5-day. Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) showed a performance of 14.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 57. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.11% for stock’s current value.

Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.24% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 372.85M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 395.45M in the next quarter. Company posted 300.2M and 321.98M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.16% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.43%.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the top institutional holder at IOT for having 27.43 million shares of worth $924.5 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.9526 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 26.3 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7475 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $886.21 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 7.23 shares of worth $341.62 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $288.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.