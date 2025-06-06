With 32.08% From The Low, Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) saw 5.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.76M. That closing price of UAVS’s stock is at a discount of -3107.55% from its 52-week high price of $34.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s shares saw a change of -69.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.98% in past 5-day. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS) showed a performance of 20.59% in past 30-days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP is the top institutional holder at UAVS for having 0.16 million shares of worth $81567.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0263 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 78437.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0127 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39224.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Dimensional ETF Trust-Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 27.57 shares of worth $29224.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.19 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5498.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

