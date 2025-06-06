With 29.05% Distance From Low, Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $200.15 trading at $3.04 or 1.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $133.46B. That most recent trading price of PANW’s stock is at a discount of -4.12% from its 52-week high price of $208.39 and is indicating a premium of 29.05% from its 52-week low price of $142.01.

For Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 36 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 28 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.89 in the current quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.54%, in the last five days PANW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/06/25 when the stock touched $200.15 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.02% in past 5-day. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) showed a performance of 6.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 225 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.04% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 210 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 230. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.92% for stock’s current value.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.56% from the last financial year’s standing.

42 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.5B for the same. And 33 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.44B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.19B and 2.14B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.08%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PANW for having 29.5 million shares of worth $10.0 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2422 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 25.01 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8352 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.48 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 20.91 shares of worth $4.19 billion or 21.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.4 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.68 billion in the company or a holder of 18.89% of company’s stock.