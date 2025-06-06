With 27.71% Distance From Low, Could Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) saw 10.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.25 trading at -$0.27 or -1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.77B. That closing price of TEVA’s stock is at a discount of -32.17% from its 52-week high price of $22.80 and is indicating a premium of 27.71% from its 52-week low price of $12.47.

For Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.44. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.63 in the current quarter.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.54%, in the last five days TEVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $17.25 price level, adding 3.42% to its value on the day. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s shares saw a change of -21.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.60% in past 5-day. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) showed a performance of 7.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.32% for stock’s current value.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.34B for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.46B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.16B and 4.33B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.62% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.07%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at TEVA for having 42.99 million shares of worth $698.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.7942 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 41.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7051 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $682.15 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund and iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 18.74 shares of worth $323.19 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.19 shares on Apr 30, 2025, making its stake of worth around $124.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.