With 26.2% Distance From Low, Is Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw 9.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.39 trading at $0.08 or 0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.04B. That closing price of MO’s stock is at a discount of -3.15% from its 52-week high price of $61.26 and is indicating a premium of 26.2% from its 52-week low price of $43.83.

For Altria Group Inc (MO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.87. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.13%, in the last five days MO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $59.39 price level, adding 2.45% to its value on the day. Altria Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 13.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.15% in past 5-day. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) showed a performance of -1.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 53 to the stock, which implies a fall of -12.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 22.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.55% for stock’s current value.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MO for having 156.12 million shares of worth $7.11 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0873 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 125.5 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3048 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.72 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 53.38 shares of worth $3.17 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $2.8 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.