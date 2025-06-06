With 25.29% Distance From Low, Is Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRON) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRON) saw 11.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at $0.2 or 28.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.03M. That closing price of KRON’s stock is at a discount of -83.91% from its 52-week high price of $1.60 and is indicating a premium of 25.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.65.

For Kronos Bio Inc (KRON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 28.91%, in the last five days KRON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 3.28% to its value on the day. Kronos Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.55% in past 5-day. Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRON) showed a performance of 22.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 1.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.94% for stock’s current value.

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

VIDA VENTURES ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at KRON for having 2.77 million shares of worth $3.43 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.6012 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.1994 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.38 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.32 shares of worth $1.15 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 559.54 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.