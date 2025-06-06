With 15.23% From The Low, Is SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) saw 7.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.12 trading at $0.15 or 0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.02B. That closing price of S’s stock is at a discount of -61.64% from its 52-week high price of $29.29 and is indicating a premium of 15.23% from its 52-week low price of $15.36.

For SentinelOne Inc (S), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.76. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days S remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $18.12 price level, adding 2.27% to its value on the day. SentinelOne Inc’s shares saw a change of -18.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.20% in past 5-day. SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) showed a performance of -3.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.89% for stock’s current value.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.88% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 284.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 113.72%.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at S for having 28.46 million shares of worth $599.13 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1046 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, which was holding about 24.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.7239 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $508.28 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 9.33 shares of worth $168.99 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.36 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $133.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.