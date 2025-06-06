With 12.92% From The Low, Is Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Southern Company (NYSE:SO) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.38 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $97.13B. That most recent trading price of SO’s stock is at a discount of -6.87% from its 52-week high price of $94.45 and is indicating a premium of 12.92% from its 52-week low price of $76.96.

For Southern Company (SO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.03 in the current quarter.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Southern Company’s shares saw a change of 7.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.80% in past 5-day. Southern Company (NYSE:SO) showed a performance of -4.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 91 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 91. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.96% for stock’s current value.

Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.71% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 6.79B for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 7.84B in the next quarter. Company posted 6.46B and 7.27B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.34% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.59%.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at SO for having 100.76 million shares of worth $7.82 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1938 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 77.69 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.0885 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.03 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 34.59 shares of worth $3.05 billion or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.45 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.69 billion in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.