Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Now 47.63% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw 10.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.05 trading at $0.62 or 1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.21B. That closing price of WDC’s stock is at a discount of -11.93% from its 52-week high price of $61.62 and is indicating a premium of 47.63% from its 52-week low price of $28.83.

For Western Digital Corp (WDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.46. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days WDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $55.05 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Western Digital Corp’s shares saw a change of 22.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.76% in past 5-day. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) showed a performance of 24.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.17% for stock’s current value.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WDC for having 38.83 million shares of worth $2.94 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6601 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 28.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.434 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 11.0 shares of worth $605.58 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $563.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.