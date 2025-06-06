Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Now 47.63% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw 10.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.05 trading at $0.62 or 1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.21B. That closing price of WDC’s stock is at a discount of -11.93% from its 52-week high price of $61.62 and is indicating a premium of 47.63% from its 52-week low price of $28.83.

For Western Digital Corp (WDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.46. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days WDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/05/25 when the stock touched $55.05 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Western Digital Corp’s shares saw a change of 22.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.76% in past 5-day. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) showed a performance of 24.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.17% for stock’s current value.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WDC for having 38.83 million shares of worth $2.94 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6601 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 28.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.434 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 11.0 shares of worth $605.58 million or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $563.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.