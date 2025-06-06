Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Has Made The 6.79% Recovery, Could Gain Another -74.87% Ahead

In recent trading session, Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.78 trading at $0.1 or 0.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.26B. That most recent trading price of WEN’s stock is at a discount of -74.87% from its 52-week high price of $20.60 and is indicating a premium of 6.79% from its 52-week low price of $10.98.

For Wendy’s Co (WEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.63. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.26 in the current quarter.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.90%, in the last five days WEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/04/25 when the stock touched $11.78 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. Wendy’s Co’s shares saw a change of -27.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.38% in past 5-day. Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) showed a performance of 0.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.36% for stock’s current value.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.25% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 559.3M for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 557.16M in the next quarter. Company posted 570.73M and 566.74M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.83% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.79%.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WEN for having 31.51 million shares of worth $534.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.3758 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 21.73 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.6058 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $368.6 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and HARRIS ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT TRUST-Oakmark Equity and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.55 shares of worth $65.55 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $65.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.