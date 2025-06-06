Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Has Already Recovered 28.18%, But Another -44.44% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) saw 9.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.25 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.73B. That closing price of WBA’s stock is at a discount of -44.44% from its 52-week high price of $16.25 and is indicating a premium of 28.18% from its 52-week low price of $8.08.

For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.34 in the current quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.13% in past 5-day. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) showed a performance of 2.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a fall of -25.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 20.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.0% for stock’s current value.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.64% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 36.72B for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 37.04B in the next quarter. Company posted 36.35B and 37.55B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -42.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -17.05%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WBA for having 82.21 million shares of worth $994.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5247 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 70.01 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1114 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $846.76 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 21.83 shares of worth $245.57 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $224.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.