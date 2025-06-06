Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) 21.65% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) saw 22.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.21 trading at -$0.05 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.31B. That closing price of VOD’s stock is at a discount of -3.82% from its 52-week high price of $10.60 and is indicating a premium of 21.65% from its 52-week low price of $8.00.

For Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.93. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days VOD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/02/25 when the stock touched $10.21 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. Vodafone Group plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 20.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) showed a performance of 5.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.95% for stock’s current value.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.21%.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC is the top institutional holder at VOD for having 21.87 million shares of worth $193.99 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0852 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, which was holding about 19.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0742 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.91 million.

On the other hand, GMO TRUST-GMO International Equity Fund and Pacer Fd.s TRT-Pacer Developed Markets Intl Cash Cows 100 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 2.46 shares of worth $25.15 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 shares on Jan 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $23.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.