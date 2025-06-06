Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) Projected To Grow By 29.84% Or More

In recent trading session, Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $171.04 trading at $0.17 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $58.04B. That most recent trading price of VST’s stock is at a discount of -16.84% from its 52-week high price of $199.84 and is indicating a premium of 61.12% from its 52-week low price of $66.50.

For Vistra Corp (VST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.51 in the current quarter.

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days VST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/03/25 when the stock touched $171.04 price level, adding 4.1% to its value on the day. Vistra Corp’s shares saw a change of 24.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.52% in past 5-day. Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) showed a performance of 22.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 134 to the stock, which implies a fall of -27.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 192. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 29.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.84% for stock’s current value.

Vistra Corp (VST) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.09% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 5.15B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 7B in the next quarter. Company posted 3.85B and 6.29B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.39% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.04% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.68%.

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at VST for having 43.17 million shares of worth $3.71 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.4403 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 27.16 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8262 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.34 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.76 shares of worth $1.85 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.45 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.62 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.