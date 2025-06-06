Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Is Currently -0.89% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.88 trading at -$0.02 or -0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $367.78M. That closing price of VIGL’s stock is at a discount of -0.89% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 83.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.31.

For Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) trade information

Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s shares saw a change of 363.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) showed a performance of 226.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 8. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.52% for stock’s current value.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.68% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.29% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.10%.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL)’s Major holders

ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at VIGL for having 5.84 million shares of worth $23.35 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.6419 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC, which was holding about 4.21 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.5722 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.86 million.

On the other hand, abrdn Life Sciences Investors and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025, the former fund manager was holding 1.66 shares of worth $13.07 million or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 710.14 shares on Mar 31, 2025, making its stake of worth around $5.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.52% of company’s stock.